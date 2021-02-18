iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 18, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 17, 2021:

  • 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
  • 690 confirmed cases; adds one case referred from another Health Unit
  • 18 active case(s)
  • 146 active high-risk contacts
  • 671 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 80 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce. Removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 1500 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - COVID-19 Variant Identified in Grey Bruce
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

