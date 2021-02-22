Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 22 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, February 21, 2021:
1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Owen Sound
692 confirmed cases; added 2 cases referred from another Health Unit and removes 1 case referred to another Health Unit
13 active case(s)
38 Active High Risk Contacts
678 resolved cases
3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
1 death(s)
80 cases reported in Health Care Workers; reports healthcare workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce. Removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive
The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 3759 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce to date
0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care / Retirement Homes)
0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Schools
0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Daycare
You may be interested in...
-
-
OPP RESCUES STRANDED HIKERS FROM ICE FLOW NEAR TOBERMORYThe Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on February 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bruce Peninsula National Park on Cyprus Lake Road, near Tobermory, in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.
-
New Provincial Screening Guidance - COVID-19 Single Symptom?In response to new COVID-19 Variants of Concern in Ontario, the Provincial Government has updated screening for workplaces, schools and childcare centres. Anyone with a single symptom must stay home, self-isolate, and get tested (or chose to isolate for the allotted time).