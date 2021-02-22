iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 22 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, February 21, 2021:

new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Owen Sound

692 confirmed cases; added 2 cases referred from another Health Unit and removes 1 case referred to another Health Unit

13 active case(s)

38 Active High Risk Contacts

678 resolved cases

confirmed case(s) hospitalized

death(s)

80 cases reported in Health Care Workers; reports healthcare workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce. Removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 3759 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce to date

0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care / Retirement Homes)

0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Schools

0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Daycare

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca