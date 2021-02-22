Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 22 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, February 21, 2021:

1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Owen Sound

692 confirmed cases; added 2 cases referred from another Health Unit and removes 1 case referred to another Health Unit

13 active case(s)

38 Active High Risk Contacts

678 resolved cases

3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized

1 death(s)

80 cases reported in Health Care Workers; reports healthcare workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce. Removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

3759 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce to date

0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care / Retirement Homes)

0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Schools

0 facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Daycare