Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 23 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 22, 2021:

  • 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover
  • 695 confirmed cases
  • 15 active case(s)
  • 36 active high-risk contacts
  • 679 resolved cases
  • 3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 80 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Rec Centre

    Owen Sound Restarts Public Skating Programming

    Public Skating at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will resume on Wednesday, February 24.  Skating will be FREE for all ages with a maximum capacity of 20 skaters per session. The timeslots are as follows: Wednesdays from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Fridays from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
  • snow removal

    Downtown Owen Sound Snow Removal

    Beginning at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, excess snow removal operations will be taking place with the anticipation of being completed by early Thursday morning. Vehicles parked within the downtown core must be removed from parking spaces by 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 24, to allow access for snow removal equipment. Winter overnight parking restrictions are in place. Vehicles interfering with snow removal activities may be towed. 
  • cjos nii

    NII opens, virtually, in Saugeen Shores

    The Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) has opened its doors at the former Saugeen Shores Police station in Port Elgin but due to pandemic restrictions they're only offering virtual tours
