Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 23 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 22, 2021:
- 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover
- 695 confirmed cases
- 15 active case(s)
- 36 active high-risk contacts
- 679 resolved cases
- 3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 1 death
- 80 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 3759 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- Media Release COVID-19 Vaccine to all Long-Term Care and Retirement homes in Grey Bruce
- For week of Feb. 22nd, vaccinations will focus on Retirement Home residents and staff, EMS staff, Highest Risk and Very High Risk Health Care workers and Indigenous Community both on and off reserve.
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial
- Variety of raw data for all reports generated at the provincial level
