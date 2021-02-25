Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 25 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 24, 2021:
- 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Blue Mountains; 1- Owen Sound; 1- Saugeen Shores
- 701 confirmed cases
- 14 active case(s)
- 28 active high-risk contacts
- 685 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 80 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 4606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- For week of Feb. 22nd, vaccinations will focus on Retirement Home residents and staff, EMS staff, Highest Risk and Very High Risk Health Care workers and Indigenous Community both on and off reserve.
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release Grey Bruce Health Unit Confirms Second Death Related to COVID-19
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
