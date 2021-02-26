iHeartRadio
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 26 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 25, 2021:

  • 1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss
  • 702 confirmed cases
  • 16 active case(s)
  • 31 active high-risk contacts
  • 684 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 2 deaths
  • 81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 5716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • The Grey Bruce Milestone Reached or in progress as of Friday February 26, 2021
    • All Long Term Care Home Residents 1st dose
    • All Long Term Care Home Staff and essential caregivers 1st dose
    • Some 2nd doses given to Long-Term Care residents and staff
    • All High Risk Retirement Homes staff and residents 1st dose
    • High and Very High Risk Health Care workers – hospital setting   
    • EMS      
    • Many Retirement Home Staff and Residents       

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

  • Fire and Police   
    • Week of March 1, 2021
  • Chronic Home Care Recipients and High/Very High Community Health Care Workers    
    • March 2021
  • Adults 80 years of age and older 
    • Starting week of March 1, 2021
    • Large scale roll-out  the week of March 15, 2021
  • 2nd Dose for Long Term Care Residents          
    • Week of March 1, 2021
  • Indigenous Community – on and off reserve     
    • Ongoing

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release – COVID-19 Vaccine For Those 80 Years Old and Older
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

