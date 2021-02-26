Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 26 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 25, 2021:
- 1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss
- 702 confirmed cases
- 16 active case(s)
- 31 active high-risk contacts
- 684 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 5716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- The Grey Bruce Milestone Reached or in progress as of Friday February 26, 2021
- All Long Term Care Home Residents 1st dose
- All Long Term Care Home Staff and essential caregivers 1st dose
- Some 2nd doses given to Long-Term Care residents and staff
- All High Risk Retirement Homes staff and residents 1st dose
- High and Very High Risk Health Care workers – hospital setting
- EMS
- Many Retirement Home Staff and Residents
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Fire and Police
- Week of March 1, 2021
- Chronic Home Care Recipients and High/Very High Community Health Care Workers
- March 2021
- Adults 80 years of age and older
- Starting week of March 1, 2021
- Large scale roll-out the week of March 15, 2021
- 2nd Dose for Long Term Care Residents
- Week of March 1, 2021
- Indigenous Community – on and off reserve
- Ongoing
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release – COVID-19 Vaccine For Those 80 Years Old and Older
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
You may be interested in...
-
Potential Communicable Disease Risk Associated with Unlicensed Tattoo Services in Owen SoundAnyone who received tattoo services at any non-inspected facility in Owen Sound or surrounding area are strongly urged to contact Public Health about the possible need to have testing for infectious disease.
-
Effective March 1 - The Grey Bruce Health Unit Moves To GREENBased on the latest data, the following public health regions will move from their current level in the Framework to the following levels effective Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 25 20214 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Blue Mountains; 1- Owen Sound; 1- Saugeen Shores