Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 15, 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 14, 2021:

  • 2 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1- Southgate; 1- Kincardine
  • 729 confirmed cases
    • includes 7 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 6 - South African Variant 501y (5 active).
  • 16 active case(s)
  • 75 active high-risk contacts
  • 711 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 2 deaths
  • 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine rollout: COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule for the Week of March 15

  • For week of March 15, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers; Clients over 80; and, First Nation Communities and First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
  • Notes:
    • Those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
    • Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, should call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
    • For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
    • Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
    • No one will be left out.  We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.  

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release On-line Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Active March 15
  • Media Release Issues with On-line and Phone Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

