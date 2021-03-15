Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 15, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 14, 2021:
- 2 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1- Southgate; 1- Kincardine
- 729 confirmed cases
- includes 7 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 6 - South African Variant 501y (5 active).
- 16 active case(s)
- 75 active high-risk contacts
- 711 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 15098 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule for the Week of March 15
- For week of March 15, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers; Clients over 80; and, First Nation Communities and First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
- Notes:
- Those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, should call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
- No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release On-line Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Active March 15
- Media Release Issues with On-line and Phone Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
