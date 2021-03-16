Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 16, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 15, 2021:
- 1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Owen Sound
- 733 confirmed cases
- includes 10 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 9 - N501Y (6 active).
- 15 active case(s)
- 73 active high-risk contacts
- 716 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 15668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- Vaccine Shipment Week of March 15: 1500 Moderna and 2340 Pfizer doses
- Please note the 2340 doses of Pfizer vaccine received may yield additional doses. Additional doses may be drawn from vials of certain vaccine products (e.g. 10 dose vial yielding 11 doses for Pfizer). e.g. a shipment of 100 vials can yield any number between 1000 doses and 1100 doses.
- We exhaust all doses we receive before the arrival of the next shipment with the exception of a small percentage to ensure sufficient supply of vaccine for clinics scheduled at the beginning of the following week. Shipments are not guaranteed to arrive on the same day each week.
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule for the Week of March 15
- For week of March 15, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers; Clients over 80; and, First Nation Communities and First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
- Notes:
- Those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, should call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
- For detailed Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
- No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release On-line Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Active March 15
- Media Release Issues with On-line and Phone Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 15, 20212 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1- Southgate; 1- Kincardine
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 14, 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Grey Highlands 727 confirmed cases includes 5 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 4 - South African Variant 501y (3 active). 5 cases referred from another Health Unit.
-
On-line Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Active March 15Beginning 8:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations through the provincial on-line booking system