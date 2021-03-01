Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 1st 2021
Current Situation: As of March 1, 2021 Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework.
Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.
The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems. Click here for details.
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 28, 2021:
- 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Grey Highlands, 1 – South Bruce
- 703 confirmed cases
- 3 False Positives have been removed from the totals
- 1 Probable Case
- 12 active case(s)
- 31 active high-risk contacts
- 689 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 7484 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Vaccine Milestones:
- Retirement Homes in Grey and Bruce have been vaccinated with 1st dose COVID 19 vaccine
- All Staff, Residents and Essential Caregivers
- Vaccine Plans week of March 1st
- 2nd dose for all LTCH residents
- First Responders (Police and Fire)
- Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories
- Community Needle Exchange Partners
- Over 80 clients
- Notes:
- For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.
- Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
- Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you
- Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
- No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Brucelea Haven in Walkerton
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release COVID-19 Vaccine For Those 80 Years Old and Older - Update
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
