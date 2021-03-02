Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 2 2021

Current Situation: As of March 1, 2021 Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework.

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems. Click here for details.

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 1, 2021:

0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce

703 confirmed cases

1 Probable Case

12 active case(s)

29 active high-risk contacts

689 resolved cases

1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized

2 deaths

81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

7717 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine Milestones: Retirement Homes in Grey and Bruce have been vaccinated with 1 st dose COVID 19 vaccine All Staff, Residents and Essential Caregivers

Vaccine Plans week of March 1 st 2nd dose for all LTCH residents First Responders (Police and Fire and EMS completion) Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories Community Needle Exchange Partners Over 80 clients

Notes: For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly. Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits. Clients without a Health Care Provider will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021. Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time. No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.



Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Brucelea Haven in Walkerton

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data