Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 4 2021

Current Situation: As of March 1, 2021 Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework.

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems.

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 3, 2021:

1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss

707 confirmed cases 1 Case added to totals due to a transfer from another Health unit

1 Probable Case

9 active case(s)

32 active high-risk contacts

696 resolved cases

0 confirmed case(s) hospitalized

2 deaths

81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

9071 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

NEW - Weekly Vaccine Progress Report

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine Milestones: All Retirement Home Staff, Residents and Essential Caregivers in Grey and Bruce have been vaccinated with 1 st dose COVID 19 vaccine

Vaccine Plans week of March 1 st - New Weekly Schedule!

- New Weekly Schedule! Notes: For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly. Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits. Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021. Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time. No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.



Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Brucelea Haven in Walkerton

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release - Grey Bruce Provides Vaccine Freezer to Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Media Release – COVID-19 Vaccine Information Update For Those 80 Years and Older

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

