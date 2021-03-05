iHeartRadio
-1°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 5 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 4, 2021:

  • 5 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
  • 711 confirmed cases
    • 1 Case removed from the totals due to being transferred to another Health unit
  • 0 Probable Case
  • 12 active case(s)
  • 32 active high-risk contacts
  • 697 resolved cases
  • 0 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 2 deaths
  • 81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

  • Vaccine Milestones:
    • All Retirement Home Staff, Residents and Essential Caregivers in Grey and Bruce have been vaccinated with 1st dose COVID 19 vaccine
  • Vaccine Plans week of March 1st - New Weekly Schedule!
  • Vaccine Plans for the week of March 8th will be on March 8th Situation Report.

 

  • Notes:
    • For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.  
    • Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
    • Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
    • Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you
    • Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
    • No one will be left out.  We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.  

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca