Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 5 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 4, 2021:
- 5 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
- 711 confirmed cases
- 1 Case removed from the totals due to being transferred to another Health unit
- 0 Probable Case
- 12 active case(s)
- 32 active high-risk contacts
- 697 resolved cases
- 0 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 9857 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- NEW - Weekly Vaccine Progress Report
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Vaccine Milestones:
- All Retirement Home Staff, Residents and Essential Caregivers in Grey and Bruce have been vaccinated with 1st dose COVID 19 vaccine
- Vaccine Plans week of March 1st - New Weekly Schedule!
- Vaccine Plans for the week of March 8th will be on March 8th Situation Report.
- Notes:
- For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.
- Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
- Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you
- Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
- No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Brucelea Haven in Walkerton
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release - Grey Bruce Provides Vaccine Freezer to Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- Media Release – COVID-19 Vaccine Information Update For Those 80 Years and Older
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
You may be interested in...
-
Assault charges laid against 2 men after mask confrontation at Vancouver pizzeria caught on cameraCharges have been approved against two men following a heated confrontation over masks at a Vancouver pizza restaurant.
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 5 20215 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
-
Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation (Owen Sound)During the afternoon hours of Wednesday March 3, 2021, a 46 year-old Owen Sound man was arrested by members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch.