Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 9 2021

Current Situation: As of March 1, 2021 Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone  in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework.

 

Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems.  Click here for details.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 8, 2021:

  • 1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 - Southgate
  • 717 confirmed cases; includes 2 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 1- South African Variant 501y. (These cases are resolved as identifying a specific variant can take 2-3 weeks.)
  • 12 active case(s)
  • 72 active high-risk contacts
  • 703 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 2 deaths
  • 81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - March 8

  • For week of March 8, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories; Clients over 80, Clinics within First Nation Communities continue, SOAHAC clinics for First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
  • Notes:
    • For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.  
    • Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
    • Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
    • Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you
    • Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
    • No one will be left out.  We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.  

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - COVID-19 Associated with Kincardine District Senior School
  • Media Release - COVID-19 Vaccine Information Update For Week of March 8
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

