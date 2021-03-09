Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 9 2021

Current Situation: As of March 1, 2021 Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework.

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems. Click here for details.

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 8, 2021:

1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 - Southgate

717 confirmed cases; includes 2 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 1- South African Variant 501y. (These cases are resolved as identifying a specific variant can take 2-3 weeks.)

12 active case(s)

72 active high-risk contacts

703 resolved cases

1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized

2 deaths

81 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

11577 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Vaccine Progress March 8 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - March 8

For week of March 8, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories; Clients over 80, Clinics within First Nation Communities continue, SOAHAC clinics for First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.

Notes: For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly. Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits. Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021. Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time. No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.



Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Brucelea Haven in Walkerton

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release - COVID-19 Associated with Kincardine District Senior School

Media Release - COVID-19 Vaccine Information Update For Week of March 8

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data