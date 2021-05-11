Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 11th, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, May 10, 2021:

2 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – West Grey, 1 – Blue Mountains

1254 confirmed cases Includes 315 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 21 active

35 Active Cases

121 active high-risk contacts

1213 resolved cases

3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 +5 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts

4 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce



94 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Active School Investigations:

All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

Vaccine shipment week of May 10, 2021, 4680 doses received

9134 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

70596 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce Vaccine progress to May 10



Future Vaccination Planning:

Detailed Vaccine Schedule for May 10

For week of May 3, vaccinations will focus on: clients 55+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; family health team clinics; participating pharmacies; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics (local booking system – every Thursday in Owen Sound); those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; school/childcare staff

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release - COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Patients

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

