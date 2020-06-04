UPDATE - Incident in Walkerton over; one person in custody



UPDATE - South Bruce OPP tell us they now have a suspect in custody after an incident in Walkerton Thursday morning.

Police were called to a situation on McNab Street around 12:30 (see original release below).

At around 8:20 am they took a 56 year old Brockton resident into custody.

That person was taken to hospital for assessment.

The investigation continues.

ORIGINAL RELEASE - A heavy police presence being seen in Walkerton Thursday morning.

South Bruce OPP were called to a situation along McNab Street around 12:30 this morning.

A number of specialized OPP resources have been engaged to assist the South Bruce OPP with this incident.

There are road closures in the area - McNab Street, from Napier Street to Johnstone Boulevard, and on South Street, from Hinks Street to Robinson Street, in Walkerton.

Motorists are asked to respect the closures while residents are asked to remain indoors and avoid the incident area.

This is an isolated incident.

