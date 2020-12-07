UPDATE - man missing in The Blue Mountains found safe
UPDATE - Mon, Dec 7 at 8:30am - Vanderloo found safe
Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP are currently attempting to locate a missing person and are asking for the public's assistance in the matter.
Missing is 22 year-old John VANDERLOO of Belwood, Ontario.
He is described as 6'5" tall, approximately 170 lbs, has short blonde hair and blue eyes and was possibly wearing a grey colored hooded jacket.
His vehicle was located in The Blue Mountains today however his whereabouts are unknown at this time and investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information.
