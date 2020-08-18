UPDATE: missing Meaford man found safe

UPDATE at 9:15am

On August 18, Grey Bruce OPP with the assistance of West Grey Police Service have located Donald MAHAFFIE.

There are no concerns for his safety and he has returned home.

Thank you for the public's assistance with this matter.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

On August 17, Grey Bruce OPP were called for a missing 32 year old male from Meaford.

Donald MAHAFFIE was last seen leaving his residence at Centre Street on a blue Supercycle bicycle at 2:30 pm August 16.

OPP officers have spoken to family and friends and have attended places familiar to him but have been unable to locate him.

He is known to go out on his bike but always returns to his residence.

Donald is diagnosed with Asperger's and Autism.

The following is a description of Donald,

6 foot tall, 140 lbs, thin build, bald

Wearing (black) hoodie jacket, (blue) jeans, (blue) sandals

Riding (blue) Supercycle bicycle, wearing (black) helmet

Grey Bruce OPP are asking for assistance from the public.