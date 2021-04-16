Upgrades coming for Lee Manor

MPP Bill Walker has announced $650,000 in one-time combined federal/provincial funding for upgrades to Lee Manor in Owen Sound.

The money, ($520,000 is the federal share, $130,000 is the provincial share) will be used to:

Upgrade the HVAC system with better A/C and ventilation to improve air quality, reduce and control outbreaks.

In addition, expanding cooling to residents' rooms will allow residents to socially distance in the safety of their own rooms.

It's part of a $100 million investment to install heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and make retrofits or repairs to fire sprinkler systems, in 95 long-term care homes across the province.

“This investment will benefit many of the most vulnerable people in our community, providing them with the comfortable and safe living spaces they deserve,” said Walker. “Our government puts the safety and well-being of long-term care residents at the heart of everything we do.”

“I am excited to see this investment between the federal and provincial governments slated to improve and make upgrades to Lee Manor in Owen Sound. Seniors are the heart of so many communities, they are our grandparents, parents, and most of all, our loved ones,” said Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff. “Our seniors have shown bravery and strength over the course of the pandemic, and I am glad that this funding will invest in and improve the lives of seniors in our community residing at Lee Manor. This investment is key to ensuring our seniors are safe, healthy, and comfortable where they live.”

“Our Government is reversing decades of neglect and underfunding by repairing and rebuilding long-term care in Ontario like never before,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today’s investment in homes across the province is another part of our government’s plan to ensure our loved ones live in comfort and with the safety, dignity and respect they deserve.”

This funding is part of a combined federal-provincial investment of up to $1.05 billion to build or renovate health and safety related projects in long-term care, education and municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

In addition to helping communities build the necessary infrastructure to keep Ontario’s long-term care residents, families and staff comfortable and safe, this investment will create hundreds of local construction jobs, and support local businesses and suppliers.