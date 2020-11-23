Vandalism spree on Owen Sound churches

On Sunday morning, November 22nd, Owen Sound police responded to a report of mischief being done to St George’s Anglican Church and soon had calls for similar vandalism being done to the Church of Nazarene, Georgian Shores United Church, and First Baptist Church.

As part of the investigation police attended the Beth Ezekiel Synagogue and located similar mischief there also.

Police collected evidence during the investigation and will be collecting further evidence in the near future, as this matter remains under investigation.

There is no information on exactly what mischief was done to these locations.

Police request that anyone who has information about this incident contact the Owen Sound Police Service at (519) 376-1234. Alternatively, citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.