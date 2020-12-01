iHeartRadio
Waste Pickup Delayed due to Snow in Meaford

Municipality of Meaford Logo

Due to inclement weather, waste pickup normally scheduled for today in the Municipality of Meaford has been rescheduled.

Miller Waste made the decision to pull their trucks off the road today following the heavy snowfall that took place between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Those in area “G” that were scheduled to have recycling and organic waste picked up today are asked to hold on to their waste until their next regular pickup day on Tuesday, December 8th. Garbage pickup scheduled for today in area “H” has been rescheduled to Friday, December 4th.

For more information on waste service or to sign up for reminders and service alerts by text, email or phone call visit www.meaford.ca/waste.  

