West Grey closures under new stay at home order

The Municipality of West Grey will be following the provincial stay-at-home order as of 12:01 a.m., April 8, 2021.

The administration office, recreation facilities and libraries will be closed to the public until further notice.

Administration staff will be working from the office, although the building must remain closed to the public.

Staff are available by phone or email. Recreation facilities and community halls will also remain closed. Garbage and recycling pick-up as well as landfill hours of operation shall also continue as usual.

West Grey Library will be offering curbside service throughout the stay-at-home order.