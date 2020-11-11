West Grey Police investigating fatal crash



On November 8th 2020 at approximately 4:15 p.m. members of the West Grey Police Service along with West Grey Fire Service and Grey County Paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Concession 2 in the Municipality of West Grey, involving a farm tractor and a dirt bike.



The operator of the dirt bike, an 18 year old Toronto woman, was taken to hospital in Durham where she died as the result of her injuries.

The tractor driver wasn't hurt.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic investigations team attended and assisted the West Grey Police Service with the investigation .



West Grey Police continue to investigate this collision.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the West Grey Police at 519-369-3046.



