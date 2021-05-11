West Grey Police investigation fatal crash
On May 10, 2021 at approximately 8:54 p.m. members of the West Grey Police Service along with West Grey Fire Service, Wellington and Grey County Paramedics responded to a single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Baseline Road at the intersection of Road 35 near Ayton.
The driver, a 21 year old Kitchener man, was transported from the scene to the Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest where he was pronounced dead.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Technical Traffic investigations team attended and assisted the West Grey Police Service with the investigation
West Grey Police continue to investigate this collision.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the West Grey Police at 519-369-3046.
