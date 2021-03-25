West Grey Police issue 'wanted poster' for suspect

West Grey Police Service say they received a call for a break and enter to a residence in the former Township of Glenelg however no date was given in the release.

The homeowners returned to their residence to find the suspect had entered the home by kicking in a door.

Video and Forensic evidence was collected at the scene and an extensive investigation was initiated.



The West Grey Police Criminal Investigation section members have identified the male suspect, and an arrest warrant has been issued for:

Gary MAZE - 20 years of age for - Break and Enter, commit the indictable offence of theft.



Gary MAZE frequents the Owen Sound area and may be employed as a roofer in the Grey / Bruce area.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of MAZE are asked to contact the West Grey Police at 519 369 3046 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS.

