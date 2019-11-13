West Grey Police kick off annual Toy Drive

The West Grey Police Service has launched their annual Holiday Toy Drive.

This year police have partnered again with McLean’s Home Hardware, the Durham Food Bank and local schools along with our generous business community and residents to bring some magic to Christmas morning for local children.

Donation bins

Donation bins are located at the West Grey Police Service, McLean’s Home Hardware, the Durham Medical Clinic and Granny’s General Store in both Ayton and Neustadt.

Officers will again be collecting toys at the Hanover Walmart on Saturday November 30th, 2019 from 9am to 3pm and there will be a Food Drive at Durham Foodland on December 7th after the Santa Claus Parade.

Officers will collect toys at McLean’s Home Hardware that day as well.

We will be happy to take toy and financial donations up to December 13th.

Packing and distribution of toys will take place the following week just in time for Christmas.