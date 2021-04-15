iHeartRadio
West Grey suspends some operations

cjos west grey

The Municipality of West Grey will be following the directive of the Grey Bruce Health Unit and encourages everyone to stay home, avoid all non essential travel.

The administration office, recreation facilities, library and landfills will be closed to the public.

Curbside garbage collection will continue as per the regular schedule.

Staff will be responding to phone and email messages as soon as possible.

Emergency operations continue as usual.

West Grey operations will return to operations under the provincial order, effective Monday, April 19.

Please stay safe, stay home and avoid all non-essential travel.

 

