West Grey to host drive-thru Hallowe'en

The Municipality of West Grey will host a drive-thru Halloween party on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Durham arena parking lot.

Dress the kids up and drive through the parking lot to receive candy and treats from local groups and businesses.

“We know it is a big day for many of our families in West Grey,” said Mayor Christine Robinson. “We worked with public health, West Grey Police Service, West Grey Fire Department and have partnered with the West Grey Lions to come up with a safe and fun alternative this year. I can’t wait to see all of the wonderful costumes from our friends and families in West Grey.”

The event is free, however anyone planning on attending is asked for register here:

Businesses that would like a booth, should contact recreation@westgrey.com or call 519-369-2200 ext. 240.