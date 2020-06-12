West Grey to open courts and camp

The Municipality of West Grey continues a gradual reopening of recreational facilities in accordance with guidelines from the province and public health.

This weekend, outdoor basketball and tennis courts will be open and later this summer, West Grey recreation staff will be offering a modified summer camp program.

“Recreation is an important part of life in West Grey and we know many of our families are eager to use our outdoor courts and enrol in our camp program,” said Mayor Christine Robinson. “The health and well-being of our residents remains our top priority and I’d like to thank Grey Bruce Public Health for all of their guidance and support in helping to build our 2020 summer camp programs.”

Outdoor tennis and basketball courts will be open as of June 13 at 12:01 a.m. with restrictions on team sports.

Signage will outline safe play rules as well.

The municipality has been working closely with Grey Bruce Public Health Unit and will offer a modified day camp program this summer.

This year’s camp will incorporate even more measures to promote safety, such as physical distancing, extra surface cleaning, more staff, group divisions and contactless pickup and drop off.

Enrolment for West Grey Summer Day Camp is now open for ages 6 to 12. To register, please contact the municipal office at 519-369-2200 x 240 or email khewlett@westgrey.com

Grey Bruce Public Health strongly recommends wearing a non-medical mask in situations where social distancing is not possible. For updated information on COVID-19, visit the public health website at: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19