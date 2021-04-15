What's considered essential travel?
Grey Bruce COVID-19 Critical Threshold – Stay at home
With the Grey Bruce Health Unit declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce, it is a priority that everyone stay at home. The only exceptions are for essential travel. This is consistent with the Provincial Stay At Home Order. You should only go out for necessities, such as:
- the grocery store or pharmacy
- health care services (including going to medical appointments or getting vaccinated)
- outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community
- work that cannot be done remotely
- child care or school
Businesses must ensure all COVID-19 precautions are in place and followed.
Do not travel outside your region or the province unless absolutely necessary.
Read the full list of reasons you can go out in the regulation (PDF).
