What's considered essential travel?

cjos health unit

Grey Bruce COVID-19 Critical Threshold – Stay at home

With the Grey Bruce Health Unit declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce, it is a priority that everyone stay at home. The only exceptions are for essential travel. This is consistent with the Provincial Stay At Home Order. You should only go out for necessities, such as:

  • the grocery store or pharmacy
  • health care services (including going to medical appointments or getting vaccinated)
  • outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community
  • work that cannot be done remotely
  • child care or school

Businesses must ensure all COVID-19 precautions are in place and followed.

Do not travel outside your region or the province unless absolutely necessary.

Read the full list of reasons you can go out in the regulation (PDF).

 

  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 14, 2021

    25 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – Owen Sound, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – West Grey
  • cjos public health

    COVID-19 Critical Threshold

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce. If we do not implement drastic measures at this juncture, the pandemic will spiral out of control.
  • cjos police

    Owen Sound police enforce stay-at-home order

    Officers were called to a possible party on the east side where they laid a fine under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act
