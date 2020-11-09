iHeartRadio
Woman reported missing from Port Elgin

Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public to locate a missing person. 

Shawnessy Thompson, 28 years old, was reported missing on November 6th.

She was last seen in Port Elgin on November 2nd. 

Investigators suspect that Thompson may be in the Greater Toronto Area, location is unknown. 

Description:

• 28 years old female

• Aboriginal

• 5’6”

• 150 pounds,

• Black/brown long hair

• Brown eyes

• Pock marked skin 

Shawnessy was last seen wearing a green jacket, black tank top, brown belt and blue jeans. She is known to often wear jewellery and piercings. 
 
If you know the whereabouts or have any information that would assist investigators to locate Shawnessy Thompson, please call the police at 519-832-2500 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) 
 

