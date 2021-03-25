WOODWORKING BUSINESS LOST IN LATE NIGHT STRUCTURE FIRE

Saugeen Shores, ON: On Wednesday, March 24 at 11pm, the Saugeen Shores Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at a wood manufacturing facility on the Bruce/Saugeen Town Line. Upon arrival, crews found a rapidly evolving fire in a 2-storey non-residential structure.

A total of 57 firefighters from the Port Elgin, Southampton, Paisley and Tiverton fire stations responded and were on the scene for eight hours. The business owners were home at the time in a separate dwelling and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire. The building was a complete loss with the value of damage estimated at one million dollars. The cause of fire is currently undetermined, but is not suspicious in nature.

The 2-storey building was used as a custom woodworking facility. The owners of the business were well-respected in the industry, operating for over 30 years in that location. The business is closed at this time.