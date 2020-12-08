Work on Sauble sand dunes halted for now

As we've been reporting for the past couple of weeks, the town of South Bruce Peninsula had received government approvals earlier this fall to cut back the dunes encroaching on the parking spaces along Lakeshore Boulevard in Sauble Beach.

Mayor Janice Jackson has called it a critical safety issue and an accident waiting to happen.

Since then there has been opposition from some residents, enviromental groups and local First Nations.

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation says they should have been consulted, referring to their pending legal claim on the land in question.

On Monday, after council received legal advice to move forward with the work, a letter arrived from Eco Justice - a law firm representing environmental groups - giving notice they were seeking a court injunction to stop the project.

Council has decided to comply and try to sort things out.

Mayor Jackson, in a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday says they're hopeful they can complete the work before tourist season starts next year.

Here is the post from Mayor Jackson ~

Yesterday Council resolved to move forward with the roadside safety work on Lakeshore Blvd. in Sauble Beach.

Maintaining a safe parking width on Lakeshore has been undertaken by our Public Works staff each year, until just 3 years ago. In that short period of time, vegetation has encroached upon the shoulder of Lakeshore reducing the ability for most vehicles to safely park far enough off the road.

Years ago, we suffered the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy due to dangerous conditions like this and we do not want that to ever be repeated.

With the closure of the First Nations beach parking, we have had to accommodate hundreds of additional cars daily.

We have created extra parking throughout Sauble Beach however Lakeshore Blvd is the preferred area.

Staff and Council have debated many different options including one-way traffic and parallel parking however increasing the shoulder width of Lakeshore is the safest, most logical and least of a departure from what residents and visitors are accustomed to.

This process began this past August when we worked to obtain support and permits for this project.

At the expense of our taxpayers, we were required to hire a Biologist to determine if there would be any negative impacts on the dunes as a result of this work.

At the expense of our taxpayers we had to hire an engineering firm to design the low retaining wall in a way that it too would not harm the dunes, keep the vegetation from further encroaching on the shoulder of the road and would stand up over time.

After lengthy collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority, we were given the green light to move forward.

We didn’t expect the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) to demand consultation, as we have never previously consulted them on roadside work on Lakeshore Boulevard.

We were advised that the cost of consultation to our taxpayers would be between $6,000.00 to $10,000.00 with no guarantee they would approve our work.

SON has cited the land claim as the reason we must consult.

Our legal team strongly advised us to carry on with this project as we have no legal obligation to consult and that doing so would be precedent-setting and potentially cause harm to our land claim litigation.

We have always desired to be good neighbours; however, we must follow our legal advice, protect our community and execute this safety work.

Following yesterday’s Council decision, our legal team received a letter from Eco Justice (lawyer for environmental groups) advising they intend to seek a Court injunction to stop us as they have objections to our safety work.

We will step back, address their concerns and sort this out with the goal of completing this work in the Spring, before tourist season is upon us.

