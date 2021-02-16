Community cancellations for Tues Feb 16



The South East Grey Community Health Centre (all sites) will be closed today due to the winter storm and road conditions. Scheduled appointments will be moved to telephone/virtual.

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library will be closed today due to inclement weather. We will reopen to the public on Wednesday February 17 at 12:00 noon with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Sauble Family Health Team

Owen Sound Attack’ box office re opening has been delayed by a day to Wednesday, February 17th at 8:30am.