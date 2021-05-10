BOB’s Best Summer
BOB is READY for summer! We’ve put together an awesome prize package to help you get the most out of the season. Enter to win BOB’s Best Summer Ever prize package by texting SUMMER to 5-4-3-2-1. (std message rates may apply).
Prizes include:
- Portable Grill courtesy of Ray’s Fireplaces
- Archway Pergola courtesy of Windsor Plywood
- $200 gift certificate courtesy of Minute Muffler & Brake
- Family pack of passes to Hywire Zipline Adventures
- Polaris Yeti Cooler courtesy of C & C Rentals
- Prize from Creasy Hot Tubs
- Prize from Chapman Motors