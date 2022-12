Unless one of you has a time machine handy, we'll never be able to attend these shows.

However, they're a great watch from the comfort of your couch at home. Here's my top 5 picks for best concert recordings ever... STARTING WITH

5. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - WOODSTOCK '99

4. METALLICA - LIVE IN MOSCOW 1991

3. RAMONES - NEW YEAR'S EVE 1977

2. GNR - LIVE AT THE RITZ 1988

1. BLACK SABBATH - LIVE IN PARIS 1970

HAPPY COUCH - SURFING!