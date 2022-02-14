Foo Fighters Blazed Through A 45 Minute Set Post Super Bowl - Watch It Here

The Foo Fighters know how to bring the rock and what better place to deliver it than post game of the biggest game of the year?! The Foo Fighters played a free 45 minute post game gig live on Facebook, Instagram and the Metaverse app, whatever thats called, I don't know and you can't make me care haha. Anyway the boys ripped through some of the classics like "Times Like These" and "Best of You" plus some rarities like the first ever live performance of 'T-Shirt' from 2017. If you missed it have no fear it's available for you in its entirety here CLICK TO WATCH

Hell yeah!

The Foo play Rogers Centre July 22nd 2022.

See you at the rock show.

Adam