HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Bart and Timmy

HTZ Nation, It's Jonathon, and it's time I introduce you to a couple pups who come from a farm, with their sights set on your heart. From Niagara Dog Rescue, this bonded pair are looking for a forever home. Meet Bart and Timmy

Both Bart and Timmy are 4 year old Border Collie/ Heeler mixes. They both weigh about 50lbs. They currently reside on a ranch, and that has taught us that they do not like goats. So a goat free home is a must for Bart and Timmy.

A home without young children would be good for Bart and Timmy as well, as they can be a bit scared of sudden and loud sounds. They both get along with other dogs, but Bart doesnt like cats and will need a cat free home. These guys are working dogs who will love to play and be active with their new family.

Read more about these wonderful boys by clicking here. If you would like to adopt them, you can fill out an application here. Lastly, please share their story and help these guys find their forever home asap. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something.