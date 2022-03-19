HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Bear

Hey HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon back with a new dog in need of a home. This week from Niagara Dog Rescue, we have Bear. An adorable dog looking for a calm quiet home where he can let his gaurd down and be his loving self.

Bear is a 4 year old Lab/Cathoula Mix who weighs just under 90 lbs. He will play with other dogs but would do best as the only dog in the home. His ideal home will have no children, and have a yard.

Bear could be a great fit for retirees, or maybe an avid hunter or fisher looking for a companion. He is incredibly smart and learns quick. His foster's have made great progress with him in training, he is trying to overcome his fear of new people in his home. A quiet home with not alot of visitors is exactly what this guy needs to come out of his shell and be the loving dog he has shown he can be.

If you would like to read more about Bear, check out his profile on here. You can also apply to adopt him or check out all the dogs available for adoption through Niagara Dog Rescue's website. I also encourage you to consider fostering a pup through NDR if you can, they have plenty of pups who would love to be with a family until they find their forever home. Remember, no one can do everything, but everyone can do something!