HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Bogie

From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Bogie.

Bogie is a 1.5 year old Lab/Boxer/Pointer Mix. He weighs about 50 lbs and has an adorable brown and white coat. He is a dog who is incredibly friendly. loves to chase squirrels but can also just chill out on the couch with his family.

Bogie is good with adults but can take some time to warm up to men. He is more comfortable roaming free rather than being crated but is crate trained. He is also good with children, in particular children who have had experience with dogs, as he still has some puppy tendencies. Nothing a little training wont fix. Espicially considering, he is described as "eager to please" by his foster.

He also gets along with other dogs, but will need a home without cats. Bogie is currently working on rehabbing an old leg injury but the vet expects him to live a long and active life. Luckily, Bogie has a gaurdian angel looking out for him who is paying for a month of rehab after his adoption, no cost to his adopter. This is a family dog, ready to settle into the middle of his forever home.

If you are interested in Bogie, read his full profile by clicking here. You can also fill out an application to adopt Bogie here! Be sure to check out all the wonderful dogs in Niagara Dog Rescue's care and please share to help them find their forever homes ASAP. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something!