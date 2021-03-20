HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Carl

Hey HTZ Nation, it's a new season and we have new dog to feature this week. This week's HTZ Hound's adoptable dog of the week shares their name with one of our here at HTZ FM. From the Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Carl.

Carl is 5 year old English hound, who's coming to us from kentucky. He was found as a stray but could have been apart of a home at one point in his life. Now, he finds himself in Canada in search of his forever home. He weighs about 52 lbs and like most hounds, he has a strong nose and his highly food driven.

Carl gets along with adults and other dogs but can be overwhelmed by children. He will do best in kid free home. Carl is also a very high energy dog, he loves to run and will make a great running or hiking buddy for an active family.

If you've always wanted to have a hound dog, or a dog who shares a name with your favourite radio personality, Carl is the dog for you. Check out his full profile here, and be sure to see all the amazing dogs available through Niagara Dog Rescue here. Please read and share to help us find Carl his forever home and remember, no one can do everything, but everyone can do something to help end dog homelessness in Niagara.