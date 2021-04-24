HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Huckleberry

HTZ Nation, Jonathon back again in search of a forever home for another four legged friend. This week's playful pup shouldn't have any trouble finding their forever home. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Huckleberry.

Huckleberry is a 3 year old Boxer/Boston Terrier mix. He weighs about 38 lbs and is incredibly playful. While in foster care, Huckleberry has made strides in learning when is the right time to play and what is actually a toy. He is highly treat motivated which has helped with his training.

This guy is a total sucker and has loved every human he has met thus far. He loves playing with other dogs but can take it too far sometimes. So Huckleberry will do best in a home where he is the only dog. He also enjoys chasing small animals, so cats or other pets would be best for him. He is fully house and crate trained, and would love a house to call home. A fenced in yard isn't necessary but he will definitely do better in a home rather than an apartment.