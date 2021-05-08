HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Kenny

Hey HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon back in search of a Forever Home for a pup in need. This week, we are appealing to the guys out there. From Niagara Dog Rescue, it's Kenny.

Kenny is a 2 year old lab mix who weighs about 65 lbs. He has plenty of energy and loves to go for walks. He also loves people and gets very excited about meeting new people. However, he does better with men. He needs slow introductions when meeting new women. He loves to play with the other dogs in his foster home, but he will do best as the only dog in his home.

Kenny's ideal home will have a fenced in yard. He is well mannered inside the house, but is a very excited walker with a high prey drive so be prepared for some pulling when walking. Kenny loves his toys, so his fosters suggests having plenty for this cuddly guy. He espicially loves having a kong when in his crate.

If Kenny sounds like the right dog for you, feel free to read about him more by clicking here. His foster has some great details about Kenny there. If you'd like to adopt him, an application can be found here. Lastly, remember to share his story to help Kenny find his forever home asap. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something!