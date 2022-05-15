HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Liam

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here. I might be bias but I think the best age for a dog to be when you adopt them is 10 months old. That's how old my dog was when i got him, and that is how old this weeks HTZ Houndz pup is too. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Liam.

At 10 months old, Liam weighs 50 lbs and is just experiencing home life for the first time. He has spent most of his young life in shelter care, but is now starting to bloom in a caring foster home. He is also lucky to have a foster brother to help show him the ropes and teach him how to be a dog.

Liam is still working on some basics like the house training and leash walking, but he is making great progress in foster care. The ideal home for this playful boy will have a fenced in yard. Hopefully, he will also be able to join a home with another dog looking for a friend. Liam loves his people, but his foster brother is the best thing in his life.

If Liam sounds like the right dog to join your family, read more about him here. Then, click here to fill out an application. If you already have one pup and adopt Liam, you can spoil them both with 15% off your first purchase at Vansickle Pet Valu or Pet Valu on Lundy's Lane. You will also recieve a free bag of dog food and a free pet bath, all for welcoming Liam or any of our HTZ Houndz pups into your home. Lastly, please share Liam with friends and family who may be looking for a second pup, to help him find his perfect home ASAP.