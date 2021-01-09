HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Red

Happy New Year HTZ Nation, Jonathon here. 2021 brings a whole new year and I have plenty of pups to share with you who are seeking their forever homes. This week, from Niagara Dog Rescue, its Red.

Red is a 2 year old lab mix looking for his forever home! He is about 65 lbs and is described by his foster as playful and young. He was saved from euthanasia after being surrendered to a high kill shelter. Red gets along great with adults but would like a home with no small children, he gets too excited around them and may knock them over by accident while playing.

Red gets along with female dogs but cannot go to a home with male dogs. He would also appreciate a cat free home and a backyard where he can get his playful energy out in addition to his daily walks. If you are looking to add an active memeber to the family, Red is the pup for you.

if you would like to see more of Red, click here to view his full profile. You can also see all of Niagara Dog Rescue's available dogs here. i'm very excited to get a full year of HTZ Houndz under way by featuring Red and I do wish that if you are considering adding a for legged friend to your future, that you think about adopting from one of the many amazing rescue organizations out there or your local Humane Society. Take care and remember, no one can do everything, but everyone can do something.