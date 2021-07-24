HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Surrey

Surrey was picked up as a stray and set to be euthinized before NDR stepped into save him and find this handsome guy a home. This lab mix is 3 years old and weighs about 60 lbs. He is a dog who needs to trust his humans to be able to relax around them. His foster describes him as a bit of an old man personality, who prefers the company of women.

Surrey does not like loud noises so a child free home would be best for him. He can be a little unsure of cats and dogs and will do best as the only pet in the house as well. After he quickly warms up to humans, he will start to let more of his goofy personality show, with zoomies around the yard and rolling over for pets. Surrey is a great dog just waiting to come out of his shell in the right home!

If you would like to read more about Surrey, click here to view his full profile. If you would like to adopt Surrey, click here to fill out an application. Be sure to follow Niagara Dog Rescue as well as they get ready to welcome in a bunch of rescues from Manitoba soon. Follow, like and share so we can help as many pups find good homes as quick as possible. Remember, no can do everything, but everyone can do something!