HTZ Hounds: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Tigger

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here. When someone from Niagara Dog Rescue reaches out to me with a specific dog in my mind for an adoptable dog of the week, I know that dog is probably pretty special. Reading about this guy and talking with volunteers, I can confirm that very thing. Meet Tigger!

Tigger is a 5 year old Lab/Shepherd mix who weighs about 70 lbs. He was saved from euthination after arriving as a stray. Now, he's looking for a second chance with Niagara Dog Rescue. He's described as a very loving dog who is all about people!

The beautiful brindle boy would love a home in a rural area with little traffic. He doesn't love cars, so city life wont be right for this handsome fellow. He's only ever been around older children, but don't see why he wouldn't get along with kids of any age. With proper introductions, he also gets along fine with other dogs!

Tigger's current foster finds him to be a pretty easy dog to work with, and enjoys following his people wherever they go. He is definitely all about family and that's what we want for him. A little bit of training, and we believe this guy will be the perfect dog for whoever decides to adopt him.

Don't believe me? Read more about Tigger by clicking here. Then head over to the adoption section to fill out an application for him. If you're successful, you'll be able to spoil him with 15% off your first purchase from our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu or PV on the Lane. They also want to hook you up with a free bag of dog food and free pet bath, to help you and Tigger get started on the right paw! Lastly, please share with your friends and family to help Tigger find his forever home ASAP!