HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Amara

Hey there HTZ Nation, we’ve had a really successful run recently with HTZ Houndz, which means we can start introducing you to some new pups in need of a forever home. This next girl is currently in boarding and would really love a foster or adopter home to settle into. From Niagara Dog Rescue meet Amara!

Amara is a year and half old Canaan Mix. She is quite a looker, and probably picks up HTZ FM great those big ol antennas on her head. Shes Weighs 36 lbs and is very athletic, so a backyard that is fenced in a must for this wonderful pup

The best home for Amara will also have older kids, she is a very gentle jumper and still working on her manners. She is good with dogs after proper slow introductions but will need a home with no cats. Amara will also need an owner who is committed to helping her build confidence on walks as loud noises can spook her. We would love to see her in a quiet neighbourhood.

If you would like to read more about the wonderful Amara, click here to see her full profile. If you have seen enough, and want to start the adoption process, put your application in by clicking here. If you are chosen as Amara’s new forever family, our pals at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu will hook you up with 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and free pet bath at their dog wash station! That way you can bring home a clean smelling dog who will be well fed, and have all the toys and accessories to live her best life with you. Lastly, if Amara isn’t the right fit, please share her and her story with as many people as you can so we can keep up our recent success with HTZ Houndz and get her adaopted ASAP!