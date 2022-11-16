HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Annie

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again to help out a dog in need! This time, it’s a Kentucky pup who is settling in well with her foster famly, but is looking for that perfect place to call home forever. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Annie.

Annie is 3 year’s old and weighs just under 50lbs. She is a Lab/Feist mix, with mostly black fur minus white clotch on her chest. Her foster describes her as “a real joy to be with” while they work on bringing her out of her shell.

This sweet girl has been making friends in her foster home. She gets along with her foster siblings and plays well with dogs her own size or bigger. Having another dog in her forever home would help her build confidence and come out of her shell. Annie gets along with kids but because she ca be fearful of loud noises and sudden movements, she may do better in a home with children over the age 10. She can be more timid of men but does fine after a slow introduction.

While Annie is doing great in foster care, she’ll do even better once she settles into a forever. To read her foster’s comments, check out her full profile here. You can also fill out an application to adopt her by clicking here. If you successfully adopt her or any of HTZ Houndz Dogs, be sure to visit our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu. They are commiteed to helping you make the adoption process as smooth as possible with 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food, and free bath at their pet wash station! Lastly, if you see this article come across your social feed, please like and share to help this pup find her forever home asap!