HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Arlo

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, hope you've had a great start to 2022. You know what might make your 2022 even better? A new best friend from the Blue Grass State. Meet Arlo!

Arlo is a 2 year old Lab/Great Pyrenees mix who is looking for a forever home with Niagara Dog Rescue. He weighs about 65 lbs and is currently being fostered in Canada. He was taken in as a stray from Kentucky.

Arlo's ideal will have a yard and no cats. He gets along great with kids, other dogs and adults. This dog has settled into home life well as he is fully housebroken, non destructive and crate trained. All he needs now is that forever home to settle into for good, and to leave life as stray far behind.

Does Arlo sound like the right dog for you? Read more about him by clicking here. Then, fill out an application to adopt Arlo. Don't forget, you're never alone when you adopt a HTZ Houndz. The folks at Vansickle Road Pet Valu and Lundy's Lane Pet Valu want to help you get started with your new HTZ Houndz pup by hooking you up with a free pet bath, free bag of dog food and 15% off your first purchase. Lastly, don't forget Monday would have marked Betty White's 100th birthday. To celebrate the life of this animal lover, please considering donating to Niagara Dog Rescue as part of the Betty White Challenge. To donate, click here. Thank you and remember no one can do everything but everyone can do something.