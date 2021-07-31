HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Bear

Hey HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon here, with a new dog for you to meet. This week's adoptable dog of the week comes from Georgia and is ready to find his forever home in the Niagara Region. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Bear!

Bear is a 60 lbs Boxer and Mastiff mix. At just two years old, the guy still has plenty of energy for hiking and adventures. An active house will be best for Bear, who will also need to work on his training with some classes.

Bear gets along with other big dogs and could go to a home with a bigger dog, but will probably do best on his own until he gets his manners with other dogs under control. No small dogs or cats for Bear, but he is friendly with adults and children. He is described as a Lovebug by his foster and loves to be near his people.

If you'd like to read more about Bear, click here to check out his profile. In addition to an adopter, Niagara Dog Rescue is looking for a foster in Canada for Bear. You can either apply to adopt or fill out an application to become a much needed foster for NDR, online. While you're there, be sure to check out all the amazing dogs awaiting adoption and share with your friends and family who may be looking for a new four legged best friend. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something!