HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Benson

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again, looking to pair adoptable pups with their forever home. This week's dog is somewhat near and dear to my heart. It seems like my own Hound mix rescue dog has a lot in common with our featured boy. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Benson.

Benson is 2 years old and weighs about 60 lbs. Like my own dog Finn, Benson has some pretty stoic facial features with seemingly years of wisdom behind his eyes. Seems like it is a hound thing. Also much like my dog Finn, Benson is a pup who uses that serious side to toally suck up to the people in his life.

His foster's describe him as a "playboy" who is very much a people pup. Loves adults and kids of any age. He even likes other dogs! He just wants to be loved and have a forever home who enjoys playing. What Benson is really looking for is an owner who will bond with him over an obdience course, which is never a bad idea to do throughout a dog's life, no matter how good they behave at home or in public. Obdience classes really helped bring my dog and I together, and I know it will do the same with Benson and his future owner.

If you would like to read more about Benson, please click here. If you'd like to apply to adopt Benson, you can fill out an adoption form online here. Lastly, please share this with friends and family to help us get Benson into his forever home asap! Remember, no one can do everything, but everyone can do something.